Wausau School District to host community meeting Wednesday night to discuss restructuring plans

By Desiree Fischer
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School District will host a public meeting Wednesday night to share more information about the future of the district.

School leaders are looking to possibly restructure the district as a way to address growing concerns about the differences in staff, student, and family experiences based on the school one attends or works at within the district. The district says inconsistent student success, access to programming, and staff working experience along with declining enrollment and continued long-term financial challenges have led them to consider the possibility of restructuring the district.

Community members are invited to attend Wednesday’s meeting as district leaders share their vision for the future of the school district. The meeting begins at 5 p.m. in the Wausau West High School Auditorium. If you are not able to attend in person, the meeting can be viewed on the district’s YouTube channel.

Another informational meeting will be held on December 7th at 5 p.m. at Wausau East High School.

