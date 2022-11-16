The reason for ‘Movember’ and helping men understand the signs of prostate cancer

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - November is National Men’s Health Awareness Month and with it comes various efforts to create a defense for men’s health, like Movember and No-Shave November. This month specifically raises awareness and support of those facing prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and mental health issues. Researchers say men are 24% less likely than women to have visited a doctor within the past year. But visits to the doc can help screen for health issues can may turn more serious.

Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths among men in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The good news is it has one of the highest survival rates of any type of cancer due to the slow speed in which it grows and spreads, as well as early detection.

Dr. Brad Leibovich is a urologist at the Mayo Clinic. He said early detection is the best defense.

“So men can have urinary symptoms. They can have pain… erectile dysfunction. But these are late occurrences and we like to find prostate cancer early. When we find prostate cancer early, it is typically asymptomatic. And that’s why we like to screen for prostate cancer. And if we find it early, it greatly diminishes the chances that prostate cancer will threaten a man’s life and it minimizes or eliminates the negative impacts on the quality of life from cancer and the treatment.

He said active treatments for early-stage prostate cancer include surgery to remove the prostate and radiation therapy for the prostate.

“With advanced imaging techniques, we can target prostate cancer with therapy like freezing or high-intensity ultrasound to kill tumor deposits,” Dr. Leibovich said.

There are ways to reduce your risk of prostate cancer. He said it starts with a healthy diet.

“So low fat, loss of fruits and veggies, keeping your weight down and exercise are all beneficial for preventing prostate cancer. But there’s really nothing else other than those lifestyle things.”

But there is hope following a prostate cancer diagnosis. It has one of the highest survival rates of any type of cancer due to the slow speed in which it grows and spreads, as well as early detection.

“We’re lucky to have about a 98% survival at five years and beyond,” said Dr. Leibovich.

Dr. Leibovich said the problem is that men don’t like to talk about prostate cancer and may avoid getting screened.

“So men assume that if something is found, it’s going to be problematic for them in terms of quantity or quality of life. But again, screening is critical to assure that we can cure people and we can cure them with minimal impact on their quality of life. And the advanced techniques that we’ve developed to treat prostate cancer mean that it’s much more likely you’re going to be cured. And we can prevent this from being problematic.”

He said prostate cancer is a disease of aging. People of African American Heritage are at increased risk, and they get prostate cancer at a younger age as well. Someone with a family history of prostate cancer would also be at an increased risk. A family history of breast cancer, for example, or ovarian cancer might indicate that there’s an abnormality of a gene called BRCA, which could increase the risk of prostate cancer. And the same is true with a syndrome called Lynch syndrome, which causes colon cancers but also prostate cancer.

For men that don’t have an increased risk Dr. Leibovich recommends men ask for a screening at 55.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.