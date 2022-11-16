Packers defense prepares for Derrick Henry

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The Packers’ defense is one of the best in the NFL against the pass, but against the rush, their 4.8 yards per carry is 27th in the league. Thursday, they face one of the toughest assignments in the league in Tennessee’s bruising back Derrick Henry.

“When you tackle him, you just got to have a plan,” said Packers’ defensive tackle Kenny Clark. “However you’re hitting him, guys gotta. You gotta gang tackle him as a team.”

Henry is a menacing mix of size and speed. Standing at 6′3, 250 pounds, Henry is tough to tackle.

“Try to get to him before he gets going because that’s a big back,” said safety Adrian Amos. “He’s been a special back in the league for the last few years.”

The size is one thing, but for a one-time 2,000-yard rusher, speed is a necessary component as well.

”When he gets to the edge, he can get going.” said Amos. “When he gets downhill, he bounces out and he can get to the edge and get on the edge and use that stiff arm.”

“He has like true speed,” said Clark. “He can take it 99 yards. Last year he had a couple of 99-yard touchdown runs.”

The rushing game is the primary focus of the Titans’ offense. They’re second to last in pass attempts this season, but top ten in rushing attempts. The Packers are pretty sure that the game plan won’t change this week.

”I think they’re going to run the ball,” said Clark. “This year, everybody has been trying to run the ball on us so you got to expect that.”

”If you know he’s going to get 30 carries, regardless, we got to be just as aggressive on that 20th carry as we were on the first one,” said Amos.

The Packers face the Titans Thursday night at Lambeau Field.

