Merrill, Wausau East girls tip off basketball season Tuesday night

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The calendar officially flipped to winter sports Tuesday as girls’ basketball tipped off around Wisconsin. Two of those teams, Wausau East and Merrill beginning the year on their homecourts against Shawano and Ashland respectively.

First, in Wausau, the Lumberjacks looking to improve on a 6-18 record from a year ago. East played an even first half with the Hawks, trailing 21-17 at the half. However, Shawano picked it up in the second frame, racing away with a 53-37 win to start East’s season with a loss.

In Merrill, the Bluejays had a similar season last year, finishing 4-20. They hoped to get their new year off on the right foot against Ashland. A slow start shooting for both teams quickly dissipated for Merrill. The Bluejays ran away with the game, blowing out Ashland 80-34 to start the new season 1-0.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.