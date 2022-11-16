Former President Trump vows to increase border protection and dismantle drug crime in U.S.

PALM BEACH, Fla. (WSAW) - Former President Donald Trump made some polarizing statements about what his plans are on the border issues and drug crime in the country during his candidacy announcement in Mar-a-Lago.

In his usual off-the-cuff way, he talked about the border issue in the country and that since President Biden took office, there has been very little done to protect the border and that waves of illegal, undocumented immigrants have come into the country with no knowledge of where they are at. “It’s a disaster. I believe it’s 10 million people coming in, not 3 or 4 million people. They’re pouring into our country we have no idea who they are or where they come from.”

He also brought up the drug organizations in the country saying, “I will immediately launch a no-holds-barred national campaign to dismantle the gangs and clean out the nests of organized street crime.” He went on to say that the country is going to pay a big price someday for how the Biden administration is handling border security.

Former President Trump went on to say, “We will begin the process of safely removing the illegal alien criminals that have been unlawfully allowed into our country.”

It is not just drug trafficking but human trafficking that he plans to take head-on if elected as well. “The human trafficking, you think of it as an ancient thing. It’s not ancient, because of the internet human trafficking is worse than it’s ever been in history.” He said the southern border is the number one port for illegal activity and that illegal activity has increased many, many times in the past two years.

