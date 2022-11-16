Former President Trump announces 2024 candidacy in Mar-a-Lago

PALM BEACH, Fla. (WSAW) - At the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, former President Donald Trump made a polarizing announcement that he will be officially running for president in 2024.

There have been rumors forming since the mid-term elections last week that the former president will make his intentions known regarding whether he will run for office again in 2024. The public speculation is that he had planned to make the announcement on election night, but an FBI-conducted raid on his Mar-a-Lago estate became the center of focus for the former president, especially with a large amount of the American public in favor of the raid.

Even after his failed incumbency in 2020, it seemed as though not all hope was lost for the Trump campaign, and it showed tonight with his announcement for another run at the presidency in 2024. At the event, he said that this campaign will be about issues, vision, and success for America. That big ambitions, bold ideas, and daring dreams are needed to build up the country.

A handful of key plans are in the works for the administration such as abolishing every COVID-19 mandate made by the Biden administration to include the rehire and full back-pay of military members who were force-retired.

The former president also stated that Ukraine would have never happened had he been president, and that President Biden is leading the country to nuclear devastation.

“We will again put America first,” he said to a cheering crowd. He added that economic security is national security and we will eliminate America’s dependence on China.

