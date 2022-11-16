First Alert Weather: Less snowy, but turning colder for the weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Another morning with messy road conditions from accumulating snow showers overnight. Less snow conditions on tap Wednesday, but still tracking times of light scattered snow to fall. Temperatures drop heading into the weekend for gun deer season opener.

Light scattered snow at times Wednesday (WSAW)

Highs remaining in the low 30s through Wednesday. Minor snow accumulations, less than an inch Wednesday through Thursday. Times of scattered snow showers will be possible as a cold front rolls through. Highs will drop down to the mid-upper 20s Thursday and Friday.

Light scattered snow showers possible at times Wednesday. Minor accumulations expected. (WSAW)

Light scattered snow showers at times Thursday (WSAW)

Even colder heading into the weekend. Gun deer opener Saturday will feature chilly conditions. Morning temperatures in the teens, with possible wind chills at or below zero. Snow showers could be possible at times Saturday. Highs in the upper teens to low 20s across the state. Daytime wind chills in the single digits.

A chilly deer hunting forecast come Saturday (WSAW)

A mix of sun and clouds next Sunday, November 20th with highs in the low to mid-20s. Morning wind chills below zero.

Chilly start to the mornings over the weekend. Wind chill values falling possibly below zero (WSAW)

