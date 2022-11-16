News and First Alert Weather App
First snow, reminds drivers to slow down

By Drew Sutherland
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The return of snowy days and even colder nights in Wisconsin means slippery roads.

Drivers on the way to work or taking a longer trip need to take more precautions than they would during the warmer part of the year.

Speed is the number one enemy when it comes to hitting the road without knowing the full conditions out there.

The Marathon County Highway Department warns that accumulation can happen any time of day.

“We have 35 Trucks that cover about 2,500 lane miles on the state and county roads, so we get there as quick as we can, when the roads are covered in white, we ask that drivers slow down, take their time to get to their destinations,” Marathon County Highway Department Deputy Director Kevin Lang.

Traveler Phil Babb started driving from Minocqua to Missouri on Tuesday. He said he noticed conditions getting worse throughout the day.

“Near Tomahawk, there was a jackknifed truck that was in the ditch. Visibility’s okay. It’s a little slick over by Wausau. Especially on the ramps,” Babb said. He added that coffee and determination would keep him going throughout the night.

Some other tips for safe driving are to keep more distance between cars since it takes a lot more room to stop. Also, keep car roofs clear of snow so it doesn’t slide off and pose a danger to other drivers.

