DHS urges vaccinations as respiratory season has potential to be severe

According to a media release from the DHS, the DHS urges everyone to get all recommended...
According to a media release from the DHS, the DHS urges everyone to get all recommended vaccines, including the updated COVID-19 booster and the flu vaccine, in effort to help prevent and slow the spread of respiratory illnesses.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says the 2022-2023 respiratory season has the potential to be severe, especially for young children and older adults.

According to a media release from the DHS, the DHS has issued an alert to Wis. health care providers, which can be found HERE, and urges everyone to get all recommended vaccines, including the updated COVID-19 booster and the flu vaccine, in an effort to help prevent and slow the spread of respiratory illnesses.

“Wisconsin hospitals are already seeing an alarming number of hospitalizations due to respiratory illnesses,” DHS Secretary-designee, Karen Timberlake, said. “It is essential for Wisconsinites to get their updated COVID-19 booster and annual flu vaccine to protect their health, especially with the holiday season right around the corner.”

Additional information is available in the full media release from the DHS, HERE.

