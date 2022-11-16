News and First Alert Weather App
DHS announces Medicaid nursing home rate increase

The increase implements one of the key recommendations from Governor’s Task Force on Caregiving.
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is announcing that Medicaid cost coverage for nursing homes will increase from 77% for fiscal year 2022 to 91% for fiscal year 2023.

According to a media release from the DHS, the increase implements one of the key recommendations from Governor’s Task Force on Caregiving, in which the recommendations can be found HERE. The rate increase also fulfills Gov. Evers’ commitment announced earlier this year to increase rates for nursing homes and hospitals. The announcement can be found HERE.

“The people who work in and lead Wisconsin’s nursing homes are critical to ensuring quality care for residents across the state of Wisconsin,” Karen Timberlake, DHS Secretary-designee, said. “Our new rate setting model allows us to prioritize funding for direct care nursing and support increased wages for health care workers to ensure continuing high-quality care.”

Additional information is available in the full media release from the DHS, HERE.

