News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wisconsin Rapids Police looking for suspect in trailer theft

Wisconsin Rapids trailer theft
Wisconsin Rapids trailer theft(Wisconsin Rapids Police Department)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in the recent theft of a trailer.

On November 12, surveillance video shows a person driving an SUV stealing a silver Aluma 8610 trailer with wood pallets from a business on 8th St. South. The incident occurred just after 7 p.m. The vehicle is described as a red SUV with white trim, possibly a Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer edition.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department or email mburger@wirapids.org.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of a bonfire in Maple Grove where 30 to 40 young people were injured by an explosion
Two teens, homeowner facing possible charges in Pulaski homecoming bonfire explosion
16 year old killed after thrown from vehicle and struck by SUV.
One dead and two injured in Town of Rudolph crash
Devin Chandler
Former UW player dies in Virginia triple killing
Power restored to thousands of WPS customers in Weston area, smaller outages remains
Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz under center as the Amherst native plays against the Green Bay...
Amherst native, Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz returns home to play against Packers

Latest News

7 Things You Need To Know For Tuesday, November 15th, 2022
7 Things You Need To Know For Tuesday, November 15th, 2022
Over 14,000 miles of state roadways are covered by the DOT’s 511WI winter road condition...
Wisconsin DOT provides winter road condition reports for state roadways
Crews battle a house fire in the Town of Richmond. Nov. 15, 2022.
Crews battling house fire in Shawano County
Wisconsin ranks among nation’s best for lung cancer screening, early diagnosis