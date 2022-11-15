Wisconsin Rapids Police looking for suspect in trailer theft

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in the recent theft of a trailer.

On November 12, surveillance video shows a person driving an SUV stealing a silver Aluma 8610 trailer with wood pallets from a business on 8th St. South. The incident occurred just after 7 p.m. The vehicle is described as a red SUV with white trim, possibly a Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer edition.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department or email mburger@wirapids.org.

