Winter supplies will cost more this year

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - This winter will cost more. The Marathon County Highway Department says they’ll be paying more for winter necessities like salt this year and they won’t be the only ones as Ace Hardware is also feeling the impact of inflation.

“Well the price on goods everywhere across the board has gone up, snow removal goods are no exception,” said Dave Huth, Ace Hardware Store Manager in Weston.

“You’re seeing the price hike because suppliers have raised the prices. Price of shovels, price of snow throwers, price of ice melt, all those different types of things we’ve seen considerable price increases,” said Huth.

They’re essential for Wisconsin winters though, so the sticker shock isn’t deterring customers.

Huth says, “We’re seeing some early sales here because people are anticipating that it’s going to be difficult to get the product. This year, fortunately, we are well stocked. We’ve been able to get a lot of products it hasn’t been like the last two years.”

Also preparing for the snow, the Marathon County Highway Department. All 35 of their trucks have been on the road on Tuesday.

“They went out between four and five o’clock this morning. They’ll be plowing into the evening tonight and likely have to go back in tomorrow morning to do clean up,” said Kevin Lang, Deputy Director, Marathon County Highway Dept.

Lang reminds you to slow down when you see a plow, even with lighter conditions.

“We do see a lot of crashes that occur when we get light snow when we have 1-2 inches or even less than that,” said Lang.

This year there’s a new Wisconsin law that will help you see municipal vehicles. Green lights will replace some old lights reminding drivers to slow down. You can learn more about them on the Marathon County Highway Department Website.

