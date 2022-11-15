News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Vehicle arson case on Menominee Indian Reservation results in prison sentencing

Menominee Indian Reservation
Menominee Indian Reservation(WBAY)
By Sean White
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Timothy Snider, 39, Emerson Reed, 36, and Kayla Childs, 34, were sentenced in court today for a vehicle arson incident on the Menominee Indian Reservation related to an overdose death in Green Bay.

A joint investigation between The Menominee Tribal Police Department, FBI, and other supporting agencies began on Aug. 2, 2020, with the discovery of a burned-out vehicle in a remote area of the Menominee Indian Reservation. The vehicle contained the remains of a missing woman from Green Bay. Dozens of interviews and corroborating information collected through court orders showed that the woman used social media to communicate with, and subsequently purchase heroin from Snider at his home on the afternoon of Aug. 3, 2020. The woman then overdosed, at which point Snider, Reed, and others conspired to conceal her death.

Reed contacted another man and on Aug. 4, 2020, Snider and Reed transported the woman’s remains and vehicle to the Menominee Indian Reservation.

Reed later met with Childs and the other man, and the three moved the vehicle and remains in a remote area of the reservation off County Highway M near State Highway 55. Reed and the other man doused the vehicle’s interior and exterior with gasoline and other liquids and set it on fire, nearly destroying the remains and vehicle.

The other man who was with Reed and Childs was indicted but took his own life shortly after his first court appearance.

In sentencing the defendants, Senior Judge Griesbach noted the seriousness of the crimes, observing that the sentencing guidelines set for the offenses did not address situations and actions like those of the defendants. Judge Griesbach also remarked upon the pain and emotional damage done to the woman’s family and many others through the defendants’ egregious acts. Finally, Judge Griesbach observed the need to deter those who might consider similar actions.

Snider will serve 12 1/2 years in confinement and 10 years probation for the distribution of heroin, use of a communication facility to facilitate a drug offense, and conspiracy to obstruct justice. Reed will serve 10 years in confinement with 5 years probation for arson in connection with a federal felony. Lastly, Childs will serve 2 1/2 years confinement with 3 years probation for conspiracy to obstruct justice.

The sentences, imposed by Senior United States District Judge William Griesbach, were the result of guilty pleas entered by the defendants to charges in an indictment returned in June 2021.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portage County Sheriff’s Office looking for driver, vehicle involved in hit-and-run
16 year old killed after thrown from vehicle and struck by SUV.
One dead and two injured in Town of Rudolph crash
Based on the evidence, police believe something happened to 25-year-old Rachel Castillo and she...
Police searching for missing mom after blood found in home
Scene of a bonfire in Maple Grove where 30 to 40 young people were injured by an explosion
Two teens, homeowner facing possible charges in Pulaski homecoming bonfire explosion
Oneida County Investigation
Oneida County Sheriff’s Department: Meth trafficking suspects were working with Mexican cartel

Latest News

Demolition began Monday morning after being vacant for 1.5 years.
Demolition underway for Edgewater Manor apartment complex in Stevens Point
Edgewater Manor was vacated in April 2021
Demolition begins at site of former senior housing facility in Stevens Point
Julianna Ouimette and Marcus Hall at their respective signing days
D.C. Everest’s Hall, Lakeland’s Julianna Ouimette sign NLI to Division 1 colleges
The ADRC has to decide if it will close the Adult Day Center by the end of the month.
Portage County Adult Day Center is in danger of closing