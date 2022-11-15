Vehicle arson case on Menominee Indian Reservation results in prison sentencing

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Timothy Snider, 39, Emerson Reed, 36, and Kayla Childs, 34, were sentenced in court today for a vehicle arson incident on the Menominee Indian Reservation related to an overdose death in Green Bay.

A joint investigation between The Menominee Tribal Police Department, FBI, and other supporting agencies began on Aug. 2, 2020, with the discovery of a burned-out vehicle in a remote area of the Menominee Indian Reservation. The vehicle contained the remains of a missing woman from Green Bay. Dozens of interviews and corroborating information collected through court orders showed that the woman used social media to communicate with, and subsequently purchase heroin from Snider at his home on the afternoon of Aug. 3, 2020. The woman then overdosed, at which point Snider, Reed, and others conspired to conceal her death.

Reed contacted another man and on Aug. 4, 2020, Snider and Reed transported the woman’s remains and vehicle to the Menominee Indian Reservation.

Reed later met with Childs and the other man, and the three moved the vehicle and remains in a remote area of the reservation off County Highway M near State Highway 55. Reed and the other man doused the vehicle’s interior and exterior with gasoline and other liquids and set it on fire, nearly destroying the remains and vehicle.

The other man who was with Reed and Childs was indicted but took his own life shortly after his first court appearance.

In sentencing the defendants, Senior Judge Griesbach noted the seriousness of the crimes, observing that the sentencing guidelines set for the offenses did not address situations and actions like those of the defendants. Judge Griesbach also remarked upon the pain and emotional damage done to the woman’s family and many others through the defendants’ egregious acts. Finally, Judge Griesbach observed the need to deter those who might consider similar actions.

Snider will serve 12 1/2 years in confinement and 10 years probation for the distribution of heroin, use of a communication facility to facilitate a drug offense, and conspiracy to obstruct justice. Reed will serve 10 years in confinement with 5 years probation for arson in connection with a federal felony. Lastly, Childs will serve 2 1/2 years confinement with 3 years probation for conspiracy to obstruct justice.

The sentences, imposed by Senior United States District Judge William Griesbach, were the result of guilty pleas entered by the defendants to charges in an indictment returned in June 2021.

