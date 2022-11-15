Stevens Point carjacking suspect reaches plea agreement

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 52-year-old man accused of carjacking a woman in Stevens Point in may as agreed to the terms of a plea deal and will avoid a jury trial.

William Gentry pleaded guilty on Tuesday to operating without consent with possessing a weapon. In exchange for the plea, a count of armed robbery with the use of force was dismissed but will be considered during his upcoming sentencing hearing.

The carjacking happened on April 11. Gentry was arrested three days later in Springfield, Missouri.

Stevens Point Police said the car theft happened in the Target parking lot. A woman told police a man had a knife and threatened to stab her. The suspect took the car keys from the woman’s hand. The suspect drove west through the parking lot and then south onto Maple Bluff. The suspect turned West onto Hwy 10 and then appeared to go north on I-39.

The victim was not injured.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 2.

