School board discusses restructuring

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School District is considering restructuring the district. They say it would make the school experience more equitable for students and staff.

Monday’s meeting gave the subcommittees for elementary, middle, and high schools a chance to tell the school board what they learned from their surveys of staff and families.

Up to this point, they say there are about even positive and negative reactions to the idea of restructuring and people want to see a plan before anything moves forward.

According to the survey results, the top five priorities for families and staff in the Wausau School District are the same.

They involve student academic support and opportunity, staff working conditions, class sizes, and cost.

“We can be economically wiser, and that’s what we need to be looking at, academics and economics,” Board President James Bouche said.

The subcommittees also took feedback from community organizations and businesses. Much of it showed that resources are stretched too thin among the schools.

Board member Karen Vandenberg said it was interesting how the community expressed a desire to be more involved, but feels that pull too.

“We want to invest our time and our financial resources, and so often we don’t because there’s two campuses,” she echoed.

In the meeting Monday the idea of restructuring got a positive response.

As a result, the board is moving forward with the development of plans to present, which likely means closing and consolidating from the elementary level to high school.

There will be a community meeting at Wausau West on November 16, and at Wausau East on December 7, to get more input before going forward.

The board says no changes would actually be made until 2024 at the earliest.

