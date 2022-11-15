Portage County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death

TOWN OF GRANT, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities in Portage County are investigating the death of a person found Saturday evening.

The Sheriff’s Office and Medical Examiner’s Officer are investigating the death as suspicious. An autopsy will be performed by the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Department of Pathology.

The body was found near 110th Street North, south of Washington Avenue. That location is north of County Highway FF and south of Highway 54.

The name of the deceased is not being released at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Town of Grant, Grand Rapids Fire Department, Portage County Medical Examiner, and the Wisconsin State Patrol-Traffic Reconstruction Unit.

