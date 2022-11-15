News and First Alert Weather App
Portage County Sheriff: Suspect in hit and run turns himself in

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOWN OF LANARK, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities from the Portage County Sheriff’s Department say a man has turned himself in connection to a weekend hit-and-run crash.

The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. Saturday in the town of Lanark. A 31-year-old man reported he was hit by a vehicle while on Highway 54 and County Highway TT.

The victim, who is from Amherst, was transported by helicopter to a Wausau Hospital.

The suspect’s name has not been released by authorities.

