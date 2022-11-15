Packers release Amari Rodgers and Kylin Hill

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Green Bay Packers have released wide receiver Amari Rodgers and running back Kylin Hill, the team announced Tuesday.

Rodgers has had a tumultuous career since being in the third round of the 2021 Draft by Green Bay. Used primarily in special teams, Rodgers had five fumbles this season, losing two, including one on Sunday against Dallas.

The Clemson product never found a prominent role in the offense either, with just seven catches in his two-year career.

As for Hill, the former seventh-rounder has struggled with injuries. Hill appeared in eight games in 2021, but just two this year, having come off Injured Reserve prior to week 10 against Detroit.

The Packers play Thursday night at home against the Titans.

