Kronenwetter to Celebrate 20 years as a Village

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - The village of Kronenwetter will celebrate 20 years as a village with a celebration for residents this week.

The event is Thursday, Nov. 17 at 4 p.m. at the Kronenwetter Municipal Center. The event will include a ribbon cutting, meet and greet, time capsule, free raffles, cake, and activities for the kids.

“We want to celebrate the incredible growth the Village has had over the last 20 years,” said Village Board President Chris Voll.

Twenty years ago, the Village of Kronenwetter was actually a town. It wasn’t until Nov. 5, 2002 that the town board signed a resolution incorporating the town of Kronenwetter into the village of Kronenwetter.

Kronenwetter is the largest village by land in Wisconsin and the United States, at 52 miles. In 2004, the Kronenwetter Police Department was formed. The Kronenwetter Fire Department has been around a lot longer. They celebrated their 50-year anniversary in 2021.

