News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Kronenwetter to Celebrate 20 years as a Village

The "Journey Through Progress" mural is located just off of Old Highway 51 and Kowalski Road in...
The "Journey Through Progress" mural is located just off of Old Highway 51 and Kowalski Road in Kronenwetter.(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - The village of Kronenwetter will celebrate 20 years as a village with a celebration for residents this week.

The event is Thursday, Nov. 17 at 4 p.m. at the Kronenwetter Municipal Center. The event will include a ribbon cutting, meet and greet, time capsule, free raffles, cake, and activities for the kids.

“We want to celebrate the incredible growth the Village has had over the last 20 years,” said Village Board President Chris Voll.

Twenty years ago, the Village of Kronenwetter was actually a town. It wasn’t until Nov. 5, 2002 that the town board signed a resolution incorporating the town of Kronenwetter into the village of Kronenwetter.

Kronenwetter is the largest village by land in Wisconsin and the United States, at 52 miles. In 2004, the Kronenwetter Police Department was formed. The Kronenwetter Fire Department has been around a lot longer. They celebrated their 50-year anniversary in 2021.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of a bonfire in Maple Grove where 30 to 40 young people were injured by an explosion
Two teens, homeowner facing possible charges in Pulaski homecoming bonfire explosion
16 year old killed after thrown from vehicle and struck by SUV.
One dead and two injured in Town of Rudolph crash
Devin Chandler
Former UW player dies in Virginia triple killing
Power restored to thousands of WPS customers in Weston area, smaller outages remains
Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz under center as the Amherst native plays against the Green Bay...
Amherst native, Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz returns home to play against Packers

Latest News

Wisconsin ranks among nation’s best for lung cancer screening, early diagnosis
Horace Mann Middle School in Wausau
School board discusses restructuring
Miller signed her letter of intent with UW-Green Bay on November 9.
Hello, My Name Is: Martha Miller
School Board considers Restructuring
School Board considers Restructuring