News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Hello, My Name Is: Martha Miller

The Medford senior, who’s been dreaming of playing college softball from a young age, signed with UW-Green Bay last week
By Ben Helwig
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - Martha Miller knew pretty early that she wanted to play softball in college. She was so inspired watching her TV.

“Ever since I was a little girl I would always watch college softball and be like, ‘Woah, that’s pretty cool, like having those girls out there,” said Miller.

Last week, Miller made that dream a reality. The Medford senior signed her letter of intent Wednesday to continue her softball career next fall with UW-Green Bay. The dream’s been long in the making, but there were points where it felt far away.

“For a while, I thought it was like a distant thing, but it was cool the last couple of years to work hard and have that become a reality,” said Miller.

Even if the end goal felt far for Miller at points, her coaching staff knew she always had the talent in her. In fact, they saw it at a very young age.

“With her, we pretty much saw it in middle school. She was pretty well-established already by then,” said Medford head coach Virgil Berndt. “To see her have the success she’s had the last two years is awesome, so happy for her.”

Miller’s been a stand-out at Medford, sitting as the reigning two-time Great Northern Conference Player of the Year. The team’s ace pitcher and a presence at the plate, Berndt already is having mixed emotions about Miller’s departure.

“It’s awesome for one, but we’re going to see her leave after this year so that’ll be hard,” said Berndt.

Jokes aside, Miller is excited to continue at UW-GB, a place she knows is the perfect environment for her.

“A couple of years ago they kind of created a new environment and culture and it has a lot of team aspects, working hard,” said Miller. “Their motto is ‘On the rise to five,’ so they got these five pillars of their culture and it all leads to family and that was really important to me.”

Even though there’s great excitement for her collegiate future, Miller knows there’s still business to attend to in Medford, having hopes of a state appearance. Regardless, she’ll always be thankful for the memories made while being a Raider.

”It’s pretty special,” said Miller. “I love the coaches. I love the girls. It’s always been fun to go out to practice and go out to games. I’m going to treasure the Medford softball memories that I have.”

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portage County Sheriff’s Office looking for driver, vehicle involved in hit-and-run
16 year old killed after thrown from vehicle and struck by SUV.
One dead and two injured in Town of Rudolph crash
Based on the evidence, police believe something happened to 25-year-old Rachel Castillo and she...
Police searching for missing mom after blood found in home
Scene of a bonfire in Maple Grove where 30 to 40 young people were injured by an explosion
Two teens, homeowner facing possible charges in Pulaski homecoming bonfire explosion
Devin Chandler
Former UW player dies in Virginia triple killing

Latest News

Hall & Ouimette Signing day
Hall & Ouimette Signing day
Julianna Ouimette and Marcus Hall at their respective signing days
D.C. Everest’s Hall, Lakeland’s Ouimette sign NLI to play Division I
Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz under center as the Amherst native plays against the Green Bay...
Amherst native, Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz returns home to play against Packers
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) celebrates catching a touchdown pass...
Furious comeback leads Packers over Cowboys in McCarthy’s return