News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

First Alert Weather: Snowy weather to continue. Plan for messy travel conditions

Snow showers continue Tuesday. Plan for an additional 1-2 inches of snowfall. More rounds on the way later in the week.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Waking up to messy road conditions Tuesday morning. Slippery, snow-covered and icy roadways all being reported across North-Central Wisconsin. But we are far from being done with snow. A prologed period of light snow showers through Thursday.

Snow showers through Thursday. Snow slowly accumulating
Snow showers through Thursday. Snow slowly accumulating(WSAW)

Increasing moisture ahead of the trailing low-pressure Tuesday will help increase snow values. Light snow to fall for the start of Tuesday, but transition into snow showers by the afternoon, lasting into Wednesday. Depending on where the heaviest band of snow falls, snow amounts up to 1-2 inches possible between Tuesday and Wednesday. Slick roads will be possible, especially if left untreated. Highs in the low to mid-30s.

Additional snow showers could be possible Thursday as a cold front rolls through the region. Highs will drop down to the mid-upper 20s. Even colder heading into the weekend. Cloudy and breezy Friday with highs in the teens. Rather cold on Saturday with clouds and breaks of some sun. Highs struggling into the upper 10s to near 20. A mix of sun and clouds next Sunday, November 20th with highs in the mid-20s.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of a bonfire in Maple Grove where 30 to 40 young people were injured by an explosion
Two teens, homeowner facing possible charges in Pulaski homecoming bonfire explosion
16 year old killed after thrown from vehicle and struck by SUV.
One dead and two injured in Town of Rudolph crash
Devin Chandler
Former UW player dies in Virginia triple killing
Power restored to thousands of WPS customers in Weston area, smaller outages remains
Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz under center as the Amherst native plays against the Green Bay...
Amherst native, Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz returns home to play against Packers

Latest News

Snow showers for much of the work week ahead with temperatures drop by the end
First Alert Weather: More snow possible on Tuesday
Mark Holley's Forecast
Mark Holley's Forecast
Sunrise 7 Weather Monday
Sunrise 7 Weather Monday
Light snow and snow showers will affect the area leading up to mid-week.
First Alert Weather: Chilly with more opportunities for the flakes to fly