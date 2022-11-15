First Alert Weather: Snowy weather to continue. Plan for messy travel conditions

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Waking up to messy road conditions Tuesday morning. Slippery, snow-covered and icy roadways all being reported across North-Central Wisconsin. But we are far from being done with snow. A prologed period of light snow showers through Thursday.

Snow showers through Thursday. Snow slowly accumulating (WSAW)

Increasing moisture ahead of the trailing low-pressure Tuesday will help increase snow values. Light snow to fall for the start of Tuesday, but transition into snow showers by the afternoon, lasting into Wednesday. Depending on where the heaviest band of snow falls, snow amounts up to 1-2 inches possible between Tuesday and Wednesday. Slick roads will be possible, especially if left untreated. Highs in the low to mid-30s.

Additional snow showers could be possible Thursday as a cold front rolls through the region. Highs will drop down to the mid-upper 20s. Even colder heading into the weekend. Cloudy and breezy Friday with highs in the teens. Rather cold on Saturday with clouds and breaks of some sun. Highs struggling into the upper 10s to near 20. A mix of sun and clouds next Sunday, November 20th with highs in the mid-20s.

