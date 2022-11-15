News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Feds: Cocaine worth $450,000 seized from wheelchair wheels

This photo provided by U. S. Customs and Border Protection shows cocaine seized by customs...
This photo provided by U. S. Customs and Border Protection shows cocaine seized by customs officers from a traveler who was smuggling the drugs in the wheels of her wheelchair at New York's Kennedy International Airport. The bust happened Nov. 10, 2022, when Customs and Border Patrol officers stopped a woman traveling from Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic with a wheelchair whose wheels weren't turning, the agency said in a news release.(U. S. Customs and Border Protection via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Customs officers at New York’s Kennedy International Airport seized $450,000 worth of cocaine from a traveler who was smuggling the drugs in the wheels of her wheelchair, federal authorities announced.

The bust happened Nov. 10 when Customs and Border Patrol officers stopped a woman traveling from Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic with a wheelchair whose wheels weren’t turning, agency officials said.

The officers X-rayed the wheelchair and noticed an “anomaly” in all four wheels, CPB officials said in a news release. Officers checked the tires and found a white powder that tested positive for cocaine, they said.

A total of 28 pounds (12.7 kilos) of cocaine with a street value of $450,000 was removed from the wheels, officials said.

The woman, a Dominican citizen named Emelinda Paulino De Rivas, was arrested on smuggling charges and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations. It wasn’t clear if she had an attorney who could comment.

“CBP stands steadfast and determined in working with our partners to identify the trans-national criminal networks responsible for importing these deadly drugs into our neighborhoods.” Francis J. Russo, Director of CBP’s New York field operations, said. “CBP’s mission is to guard the borders and ports of entry 24/7, 365 days a year to prevent these dangerous drugs from potentially killing our family, friends, and neighbors.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of a bonfire in Maple Grove where 30 to 40 young people were injured by an explosion
Two teens, homeowner facing possible charges in Pulaski homecoming bonfire explosion
16 year old killed after thrown from vehicle and struck by SUV.
One dead and two injured in Town of Rudolph crash
Devin Chandler
Former UW player dies in Virginia triple killing
Power restored to thousands of WPS customers in Weston area, smaller outages remains
Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz under center as the Amherst native plays against the Green Bay...
Amherst native, Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz returns home to play against Packers

Latest News

Memorial flowers and notes line walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were...
U.Va. shooting suspect part of field trip, school confirms
FILE - Students hug at a memorial at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Dec. 1, 2021.
Life sentence sought for teen in Michigan school shooting
7 Things You Need To Know For Tuesday, November 15th, 2022
7 Things You Need To Know For Tuesday, November 15th, 2022
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook,...
Russian airstrikes reported in cities across Ukraine