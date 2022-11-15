News and First Alert Weather App
DNR urges safety during upcoming gun-deer hunt

Hunters heading to their deer stands last year in Oconto County.
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(WSAW) - Deer hunters all around the state will spend the next few days preparing for the upcoming gun deer season. The nine-day hunt begins Saturday and ends on Nov. 27.

As of midnight Monday, 213,906 licenses for gun privileges have been sold, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The DNR reminds hunters to make safety their primary goal. Wisconsin’s 10-year average for hunting incidents during the gun deer season is nearly 7. Most of the incidents are a result of the unsafe handling of a loaded gun by hunters who have had hunting experience.

Hunters can do their part to keep Wisconsin a safe place to hunt by following these firearm safety rules:

  • - Treat every firearm as if it is loaded
  • - Always point the muzzle in a safe direction
  • - Be certain of your target, what’s before it, and what’s beyond it
  • - Keep your finger outside your trigger guard until you are safe to shoot

The DNR is also reminding hunters to know their target. Especially when it comes to encountering elk while hunting.

DNR urges hunters to know the difference
