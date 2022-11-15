News and First Alert Weather App
Devin Chandler described as a great kid, a brother, and a joy to coach

Wisconsin wide receiver Devin Chandler runs up field during an NCAA college football game...
Wisconsin wide receiver Devin Chandler runs up field during an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Scott Koral
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WBAY) - One of the three football players killed in the University of Virginia shooting Sunday night played football at the University of Wisconsin before transferring to UVA.

Devin Chandler came to Madison from the Charlotte area. One of his former coaches called him someone with great energy with an infectious smile who was a joy to coach.

Chandler was a member of the Badgers in 2020 and 2021, running back 10 kickoffs, making 2 receptions for 28 yards, and rushing one time for 18 yards.

After putting himself in the transfer portal, Chandler would go to Charlottesville as a junior, but his former coaches and teammates remember him fondly.

Wisconsin head coach Jim Leonhard wrote in part, “I was shocked and saddened to hear of Devin’s passing. He had a lasting impact on his teammates, even after he left U.W., which is a testament to the type of person he was.”

Curtis Neal, who played alongside Chandler both as a Badger and when they were in high school posted on Twitter, “I can’t breathe. My boy. I should never have to make a RIP post about you. I’m hurt.”

Other people shared similar sentiments.

Former high school teammate Tad Hudson told Queen City News, “I don’t know if it’s fully set in yet. It’s just kind of crazy. I haven’t had anybody that close to me die yet. But he was a brother, and we fought, we fought hard on the same team together, and you know it’s tough. It’s tough.”

“He was a great kid. He was a dog receiver. Had a great year at Wisconsin, and I guess they thought Virginia was a better fit, you know, doing what any player would do. And I was feeling real heavy all day yesterday,” comedian Rickey Smiley, a friend of the Chandler family, said.

While the suspected shooter is in custody -- Christopher Jones, a former football player at the University of Virginia -- police have not yet revealed a motive for the shooting.

Devin Chandler
Devin Chandler(University of Virginia)

