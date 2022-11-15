News and First Alert Weather App
Demolition underway for Edgewater Manor apartment complex in Stevens Point

Edgewater Manor was built in the 1970s and has been vacant since April 2021
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - After no longer accepting new tenants in November 2020 and remaining vacant since April 2021, the era of Edgewater Manor has officially ended.

“It served a niche in our community for low-income senior housing, says Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza. “And in the 70′s and 80′s, that was very important.”

But according to the city, the building’s importance didn’t outweigh its risk factors.

Years ago, problems like asbestos, separated window seals, and outdated heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system started popping up, and fixing all of it was unrealistic.

“To make those repairs and keep the facility running, we would have to charge market-rate rents,” says Wiza. “Which is insane for the living conditions that this building happened to have.”

Despite the building’s dangers, persuading people to move out was no easy task.

“Convincing some of the people to try something new was a little bit of a challenge,” says Wiza. “You know the statement, well I lived here half of my life! I don’t want to go anywhere else! And that’s understandable.”

The city says they even paid part of the moving expenses and rent to help.

“We wanted to make sure that everybody had a safe place to live before we even thought about taking the building down and doing something else with it,” says Wiza.

Now the city is looking towards the future. Despite no concrete plans for the site at the moment, the city is excited to explore different options.

“Maybe it’s some additional housing, but maybe it’s a business incubator or some sort of innovation site, or maybe a cultural center,” says Wiza. “Whatever ideas you have, I wanna hear about them, because that’s gonna be the next phase.”

If you want to check out the demolition yourself, the city has created a live stream so anyone can watch it.

To access the live stream, click here.

