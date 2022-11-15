News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Cyclones Hockey promotional events offer saving for families

Visit www.wausaucyclones.com for the full schedule
By Erinn Taylor and Tony Langfellow
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If the recent snow put you in the mood for winter sports, be sure to check out a Wausau Cyclones game.

The Cyclones are members of the North American 3 Hockey League, NA3HL, one of three USA Hockey-sanctioned Tier III Junior leagues. The Cyclones’ home games are played at Marathon Park. Which is located at 1201 Stewart Avenue in Wausau.

Promotional events this month include Family Night on Nov. 25. It’s a chance to save 20% on tickets. On Nov. 26, all kids 12 and under will receive free admission.

Buy Tickets Now

Director of Business Operations Zach Serwe said the Cyclones online store will open on Black Friday and remain open until Dec. 1.

In the month of December, the first 300 fans will receive a Cyclones hat on Dec. 29. On Dec. 30, is Youth Hockey Night. All youth hockey players receive free admission by wearing their game jerseys.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of a bonfire in Maple Grove where 30 to 40 young people were injured by an explosion
Two teens, homeowner facing possible charges in Pulaski homecoming bonfire explosion
16 year old killed after thrown from vehicle and struck by SUV.
One dead and two injured in Town of Rudolph crash
Devin Chandler
Former UW player dies in Virginia triple killing
Power restored to thousands of WPS customers in Weston area, smaller outages remains
Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz under center as the Amherst native plays against the Green Bay...
Amherst native, Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz returns home to play against Packers

Latest News

The Stevens Point Christmas tree stands tall downtown, waiting for the Mayor to light it during...
Stevens Point Holiday Parade to be held Wednesday
Hunters heading to their deer stands last year in Oconto County.
DNR urges safety during upcoming gun-deer hunt
54 crashes reported Monday evening in Marathon County
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Amari Rodgers (8) against the Arizona Cardinals during the...
Packers release Amari Rodgers and Kylin Hill