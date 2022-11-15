Cyclones Hockey promotional events offer saving for families

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If the recent snow put you in the mood for winter sports, be sure to check out a Wausau Cyclones game.

The Cyclones are members of the North American 3 Hockey League, NA3HL, one of three USA Hockey-sanctioned Tier III Junior leagues. The Cyclones’ home games are played at Marathon Park. Which is located at 1201 Stewart Avenue in Wausau.

Promotional events this month include Family Night on Nov. 25. It’s a chance to save 20% on tickets. On Nov. 26, all kids 12 and under will receive free admission.

Director of Business Operations Zach Serwe said the Cyclones online store will open on Black Friday and remain open until Dec. 1.

In the month of December, the first 300 fans will receive a Cyclones hat on Dec. 29. On Dec. 30, is Youth Hockey Night. All youth hockey players receive free admission by wearing their game jerseys.

