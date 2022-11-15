News and First Alert Weather App
Crews battling house fire in Shawano County

By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews are battling a house fire in Shawano County Tuesday morning.

The scene is located in the 8100 block of Broadway in the Town of Richmond.

The fire chief tells Action 2 News that residents escaped the home without injury.

“Actually it went rather smooth. We were able to gain access right away, get water on the fire and right now we’re looking for fire extension and taking care of hot spots,” said Shawano Area Assistant Fire Chief Chuck Felts.

Crews are using infra-red cameras to help them locate hot spots.

