54 crashes reported Monday evening in Marathon County

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Crash data reports from Marathon County from Monday evening show 54 crashes occurred.

NewsChannel 7 requested the data for the hours of 4-9 p.m. Many of the crashes are still under investigation. It’s not immediately known if the weather was a factor in every crash.

During the evening hours of Monday, the roads became very slippery and dozens traffic accidents occurred as a result of the changing road conditions. Of the crashes, 11 had reportable injuries. There were no fatalities, but the extent of injuries was not released.

The majority of crashes occurred at various locations on Highway 51 and Highway 29. Crashes involving injury occurred on Highway 29 and Pecan Road, State Highway 29 and Duncan Road and many points along northbound US 51.

