News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

54 crashes reported Monday evening in Marathon County

(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Crash data reports from Marathon County from Monday evening show 54 crashes occurred.

NewsChannel 7 requested the data for the hours of 4-9 p.m. Many of the crashes are still under investigation. It’s not immediately known if the weather was a factor in every crash.

During the evening hours of Monday, the roads became very slippery and dozens traffic accidents occurred as a result of the changing road conditions. Of the crashes, 11 had reportable injuries. There were no fatalities, but the extent of injuries was not released.

The majority of crashes occurred at various locations on Highway 51 and Highway 29. Crashes involving injury occurred on Highway 29 and Pecan Road, State Highway 29 and Duncan Road and many points along northbound US 51.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of a bonfire in Maple Grove where 30 to 40 young people were injured by an explosion
Two teens, homeowner facing possible charges in Pulaski homecoming bonfire explosion
16 year old killed after thrown from vehicle and struck by SUV.
One dead and two injured in Town of Rudolph crash
Devin Chandler
Former UW player dies in Virginia triple killing
Power restored to thousands of WPS customers in Weston area, smaller outages remains
Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz under center as the Amherst native plays against the Green Bay...
Amherst native, Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz returns home to play against Packers

Latest News

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Amari Rodgers (8) against the Arizona Cardinals during the...
Packers release Amari Rodgers and Kylin Hill
Waukesha Small on Golf Course
3 people, 56 dogs OK after plane goes down on golf course
Portage County Sheriff: Suspect in hit and run turns himself in
Visit www.wausaucyclones.com for the schedule
Wausau Cyclones hockey season in full swing with plenty of fun ahead