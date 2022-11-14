Wisconsin ranks among nation’s best for lung cancer screening, early diagnosis

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The American Lung Association’s 5th annual “State of Lung Cancer” report shows Wisconsin as a national leader in the screening and early detection of lung cancer in 2022.

November highlights Lung Cancer Awareness Month, a disease affecting over half a million Americans today and is the leading cause of cancer death in the U.S for both men and women. Wisconsin ranks 28th in the nation for new lung cancer cases with 59 out of 100,000 people living with it in the state. Wisconsin ranks 10th in the nation in both early diagnosis and lung cancer screening and 12th at 22% in cases that underwent surgery. Additionally, it also ranks 8th in the nation with just over 17% of cases not receiving treatment.

“Lung cancer screening is key to early diagnosis, and early diagnosis saves lives. Unfortunately, here in Wisconsin, not enough people are getting this lifesaving screening,” said Molly Collins, Advocacy Director at the American Lung Association. “We all can help reduce the burden of lung cancer in Wisconsin. If you are eligible for lung cancer screening, we encourage you to speak with your doctor about it. If a loved one is eligible, please encourage them to get screened.”

The average five-year survival rate for lung cancer is now 25%, up from 21% between 2014 to 2018. Here in Wisconsin, the rate is just over 26%. Meaning the numbers for early screenings and diagnosis listed in the report are helping to combat lung cancer in Wisconsin.

Today, 14.2 million Americans meet the guidelines for screening. Those eligible and even more so encouraged to get screened are individuals between 50 and 80 years of age, have smoked an average of 1 pack per day for 20 years, are current smokers, or have quit within the last 15 years. Visit here to learn more and to find out if you are eligible to get screened.

