Thousands of WPS customers without service in Weston area

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - More than 4,000 Wisconsin Public Service started their morning without power on Monday.

The largest outage is affecting 2,600 customers in the Weston area. WPS’ outage map shows smaller outages are affecting customers in the town of Reid, Ringle, Elderon, Bevent and Wausau.

A viewer tells NewsChannel 7 power went out around 7:30 a.m.

NewsChannel 7 has contacted WPS to learn the cause and a timeline for restoration. This article will be updated when that information is released.

