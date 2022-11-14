News and First Alert Weather App
Thousands of WPS customers without service in Weston area

(KBJR)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - More than 4,000 Wisconsin Public Service started their morning without power on Monday.

The largest outage is affecting 2,600 customers in the Weston area. WPS’ outage map shows smaller outages are affecting customers in the town of Reid, Ringle, Elderon, Bevent and Wausau.

A viewer tells NewsChannel 7 power went out around 7:30 a.m.

NewsChannel 7 has contacted WPS to learn the cause and a timeline for restoration. This article will be updated when that information is released.

Click here to view the outage map.

