News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Subway unveils its first vending machine

Subway announces new vending machines that will use artificial intelligence to sell pre-made...
Subway announces new vending machines that will use artificial intelligence to sell pre-made sandwiches.(Subway)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Subway has good news for sandwich fans who want their food now and don’t care about a lot of customization.

The restaurant unveiled a new vending machine filled with pre-made sandwiches Monday.

Subway plans to install the machines at places you might expect, including college campuses, airports and hospitals.

The company claims the machines use artificial intelligence to accept verbal orders.

The concept of pre-made sandwiches isn’t new for Subway. It started selling them at places like casinos, gas stations and airports back in 2020.

The grab-and-go experience has helped fill the void left by shuttered restaurants.

Subway’s brick-and-mortar presence has been shrinking for the past five years.

The company said it has seen “record-setting sales” across its 20,000 locations.

It’s hard to know how accurate that statement is since Subway is privately owned and not subject to the same reporting laws as publicly held companies.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portage County Sheriff’s Office looking for driver, vehicle involved in hit-and-run
Based on the evidence, police believe something happened to 25-year-old Rachel Castillo and she...
Police searching for missing mom after blood found in home
16 year old killed after thrown from vehicle and struck by SUV.
One dead and two injured in Town of Rudolph crash
Oneida County Investigation
Oneida County Sheriff’s Department: Meth trafficking suspects were working with Mexican cartel
Scene of a bonfire in Maple Grove where 30 to 40 young people were injured by an explosion
Two teens, homeowner facing possible charges in Pulaski homecoming bonfire explosion

Latest News

In this photo provided by Nathaniel Ross Photography, a historic military plane crashes after...
Experts: Dallas air show crash may lead to more safety rules
FILE - Rudy Giuliani arrives at the Fulton County Courthouse on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in...
Prosecutors: No criminal charges expected from Giuliani raid
Julianna Ouimette and Marcus Hall at their respective signing days
D.C. Everest’s Hall, Lakeland’s Julianna Ouimette sign NLI to Division 1 colleges
FILE - People pass through Salt Lake City International Airport on June 27, 2022, in Salt Lake...
US says airlines to refund more than $600 million to flyers