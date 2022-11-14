News and First Alert Weather App
Portage County Adult Day Center is in danger of closing

The center is inside the Portage Co. ADRC and could be closed by the end of the year without funding
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Adult Day Center, which is part of the Aging and Disability Resource Center in Portage County could close its doors for good by the end of the fiscal year. The ADRC is asking the community for help raising money to keep it open.

They’ll have until the end of the month to decide if they can keep it going. For more than 40 years, older adults have received care at the Adult Day Center.

“We have people who have been here for 10 or more years,” said Cindy Piotrowski, Director at Aging & Disability Resource Center, Portage County.

One-on-one care is provided daily. The director says a typical day involves various activities like puzzles, games, music, and socializing. It also provides relief to family or caregivers.

“Perhaps it allows you to stay employed or just take a break, go shopping or have lunch with a friend,” said Piotrowski.

But that relief could soon turn to stress as the program faces financial struggles.

“We have put a letter out to the community trying to raise money to save the program. So we are hopeful that we will have that response, but certainly, we cannot guarantee it,” said Piotrowski.

They’ll need to raise about $50,000 in order to keep the doors open. The program is funded through a combination of user fees, third-party fees, and grants.

And while the staff is hopeful they can raise enough to make ends meet, finances have been an ongoing and accelerated issue in the last few years.

“This is a program that prior to covid was experiencing financial difficulties and during covid, it became very pronounced,” said Piotrowski.

The staff is prepared if they simply can’t scrape together enough money. The director said they will help families with other options.

“We will do whatever we can to help them transition successfully,” said Piotrowski, even though it’s not what they are hoping for.

“We are all heartbroken, this is not an easy decision, it’s not easy for anyone. It’s not what we want to do. That’s why we are trying to save it, because we know it makes a difference for the families who are involved,” said Piotrowski.

Piotrowski said while it is a tough decision, they have to be responsible with the money they are trusted with to run their programs and the program has been struggling financially for a while.

If you would like to make a donation, you can write a check to the Portage County Treasurer and write Adult Day Center in the memo line. The director said any size contribution will help.

Click here to learn more about the Aging and Disability Resource Center.

