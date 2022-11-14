News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

One dead and two injured in Town of Rudolph crash

16 year old killed after thrown from vehicle and struck by SUV.
16 year old killed after thrown from vehicle and struck by SUV.(MGN)
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUDOLPH, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is dead and two are injured after a vehicle crash in Wood County the Town of Rudolph on Saturday at 1:50 p.m.

The vehicle had three passengers and was traveling southbound on State Highway 13/34 when it went into a ditch and struck a driveway embankment, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Department. The vehicle went airborne and rolled into the roof.

The driver was transported to Marshfield Medical Center by ambulance with serious injuries. A juvenile passenger is reported to have non-life-threatening injuries. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway was closed for several hours. Wood County Sheriff’s Deputies were assisted by Wood County Central Dispatch, Wood County Sheriff’s Rescue, Wisconsin Rapids Ambulans, United Ambulance, Life Link III, Rudolph Fire Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin Rapids PoliceDepartment, Aspirua Medivac, and Wood County Highway Department according to a release from the Wood County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities have not disclosed the status of the driver. Names have not been released and the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portage County Sheriff’s Office looking for driver, vehicle involved in hit-and-run
Oneida County Investigation
Oneida County Sheriff’s Department: Meth trafficking suspects were working with Mexican cartel
Video: Man damages power meter
Wausau Police release video of suspect that damaged electric meter
Based on the evidence, police believe something happened to 25-year-old Rachel Castillo and she...
Police searching for missing mom after blood found in home
Michael Gendron
Body of overdose victim found outside in Knowlton, brother charged with moving corpse

Latest News

Light snow and snow showers will affect the area leading up to mid-week.
First Alert Weather: Chilly with more opportunities for the flakes to fly
Mostly cloudy & chilly tonight. Snow showers on Monday, affecting the PM commute. More light...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Evening Forecast
D.C. Everest High School hosts an event for people to learn more about their future community...
D.C. Everest High School hosts an event for people to learn more about their future community center
The event consisted of fun activities and a fundraiser to support the project.
D.C. Everest High School hosts an event for people to learn more about their future community center