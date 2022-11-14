Holiday gift certificates for local businesses available at Greater Wausau Chamber

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce is reminding people to consider Chamber gift certificates during their holiday gift-giving. The Chamber’s goal in 2022 is to again top $1 million in gift certificate sales. The organization passed this milestone amount for the first time in 2021.

Chamber gift certificates can be redeemed at hundreds of member businesses in the region, ensuring that these dollars are spent locally, much at small businesses.

Gift certificates can be ordered in any amount from $10 to $50 per certificate. Each certificate expires one year after the date of issue.

Call 715-845-6231 to place your order. Orders must be placed ahead of time and picked up by appointment at the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce office at 200 Washington Street, Suite 120 in Wausau.

