News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Holiday gift certificates for local businesses available at Greater Wausau Chamber

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce is reminding people to consider Chamber gift certificates during their holiday gift-giving. The Chamber’s goal in 2022 is to again top $1 million in gift certificate sales. The organization passed this milestone amount for the first time in 2021.

Chamber gift certificates can be redeemed at hundreds of member businesses in the region, ensuring that these dollars are spent locally, much at small businesses.

Gift certificates can be ordered in any amount from $10 to $50 per certificate. Each certificate expires one year after the date of issue.

Call 715-845-6231 to place your order. Orders must be placed ahead of time and picked up by appointment at the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce office at 200 Washington Street, Suite 120 in Wausau.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portage County Sheriff’s Office looking for driver, vehicle involved in hit-and-run
Based on the evidence, police believe something happened to 25-year-old Rachel Castillo and she...
Police searching for missing mom after blood found in home
16 year old killed after thrown from vehicle and struck by SUV.
One dead and two injured in Town of Rudolph crash
Oneida County Investigation
Oneida County Sheriff’s Department: Meth trafficking suspects were working with Mexican cartel
Light snow and snow showers will affect the area leading up to mid-week.
First Alert Weather: Chilly with more opportunities for the flakes to fly

Latest News

Local teacher collects for turkey drive in Wausau
Wausau teacher organizes turkey drive
Scene of a bonfire in Maple Grove where 30 to 40 young people were injured by an explosion
Two teens, homeowner facing possible charges in Pulaski homecoming bonfire explosion
Devin Chandler
Former UW player dies in Virginia triple killing
The Rockin' Tale of Snow White at DC Everest Senior High
DC Everest presents ‘The Rockin’ Tale of Snow White’ on Nov. 17-20