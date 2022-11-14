First Alert Weather: Snowflakes to fly and accumulate through Thursday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Periods of light snow showers to fall for much of the work week ahead. Light snow accumulations up to an inch through Thursday. High temperatures still running below average, with a cool down by the end of the week. Single digit lows could be on tap.

A slow moving low pressure will be tracking from the central Plains into the eastern Great Lakes over the next 5 days. This system will bring a prolong period of light snow showers for the week. Some snowflakes to fall Monday morning, picking up for the afternoon. Scattered snow showers Monday afternoon will lead to accumulations up to a half-inch. Highs remain below average near 30°.

Light snow is expected on Tuesday, especially during the afternoon, lasting into Tuesday night. Widespread snow showers Wednesday through Thursday. Snow amounts will be relatively minor, with a chance of 1-3″ of accumulation through Thursday. Slick roads will be possible, especially if left untreated. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday in the low to mid 30s.

A cold front will roll through the region Thursday, dropping our temperatures down. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Even colder heading into the weekend. Cloudy and breezy Friday with highs in the teens. Rather cold on Saturday with clouds and breaks of some sun. Highs struggling into the upper 10s to near 20. A mix of sun and clouds next Sunday, November 20th with highs in the mid 20s.

