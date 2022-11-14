News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Financial advisor savings strategies to first time investors

Experts say consistent investing is key to financial success
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 11:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Investing is an important way to put your money to work for you and build wealth, but many people are unsure of how to begin an investment portfolio.

Danetha Doe, the creator of the website Money & Mimosas, shared her top five ways to get started in investing.

  • Set a vision: Having a goal will help drive you in the beginning and weather tough times.
  • Know your personal finances: Take time to assess your entire financial picture of cash on hand, debts, retirement account balances, and monthly earnings and expenses.
  • Determine which strategy makes sense for you: Everyone has different interests so reflect on what excites you most, whether it is real estate or longer-term investments.
  • Research your ideas: Investor.gov has a wealth of free information on all types of investments.
  • Execute your plan: Take some form of action, you could start small with only $100 per month, or if you have more cash on hand, $500 or even $5,000 monthly may be the right start for you.

Once you have taken the first five steps, it is important to follow through. Investing consistently is the key to reach your financial goals.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portage County Sheriff’s Office looking for driver, vehicle involved in hit-and-run
Oneida County Investigation
Oneida County Sheriff’s Department: Meth trafficking suspects were working with Mexican cartel
Based on the evidence, police believe something happened to 25-year-old Rachel Castillo and she...
Police searching for missing mom after blood found in home
Video: Man damages power meter
Wausau Police release video of suspect that damaged electric meter
Michael Gendron
Body of overdose victim found outside in Knowlton, brother charged with moving corpse

Latest News

Police say the suspect in a reported shooting at the University of Virginia is at large and...
Shooting reported at University of Virginia; suspect at large
Financial advisor savings strategies to first time investors
Light snow and snow showers will affect the area leading up to mid-week.
First Alert Weather: Chilly with more opportunities for the flakes to fly
Snow showers Monday afternoon, taper off Monday night. Light snow and snow showers Tuesday into...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Night Forecast