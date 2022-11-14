Fan in the Stands Trip with Noah Manderfeld

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - There’s no better way to ‘think spring’ than experiencing Milwaukee baseball in the Arizona sunshine. Join fellow fans in your area on this exciting spring training getaway with tickets to four games: Milwaukee vs. San Francisco, Cleveland vs. Milwaukee, Milwaukee vs. Kansas City, and Milwaukee vs. Chicago North Side.

Spend five nights at the lovely Embassy Suites featuring daily breakfasts and evening receptions with complimentary refreshments.

This sports vacation also features a tour of Phoenix, Old Town Scottsdale, the Desert Botanical Garden, and a good amount of free time for making the most of your days in enchanting Arizona.

The trip departs March 8, 2023 with host NewsChannel 7 Sports Director Noah Manderfeld. For more information visit Holiday Vacations here.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.