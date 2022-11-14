EAA flys into the holiday season with their annual open house event

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WSAW) - The holiday spirit will be in full swing as EAA hosts its traditional “Christmas in the Air” open house from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Dec. 3 at the EAA Aviation Museum in Oshkosh.

This community event is free for guests of all ages and will feature performances from local music, choral, and dance groups. Santa Claus will arrive by helicopter at noon followed by a tree-lighting ceremony and photos. Children can also write letters to Santa that he will take with him on his flight back to the North Pole.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to benefit the Father Carr’s Place 2B Mother Theresa Center, and a new, unwrapped toy for the annual “Toys for Tots” drive sponsored by the Marine Corps Reserve and Winnegamie Home Builders Association.

The EAA Aviation Museum is located just off Interstate 41 at the Highway 44 exit in Oshkosh. The museum is open daily from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information, call the EAA Aviation Museum at 920-426-4818 or visit www.EAA.org/museum.

