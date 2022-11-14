D.C. Everest’s Hall, Lakeland’s Julianna Ouimette sign NLI to Division 1 colleges

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - D.C. Everest’s Marcus Hall and Lakeland Union’s Julianna Ouimette have signed their National Letter of Intent to play basketball at the Division 1 level.

Hall finalized his commitment to play basketball at UW-Green Bay on Monday. Hall excelled for the Evergreens in his first season as a starter last season, averaging nearly 30 points per game while finishing fifth in the state in scoring. He is excited to be heading to play for the Phoenix.

”The biggest thing is probably the coaches. They’re definitely a coaching staff that I could feel like I could enjoy playing under and I would definitely improve. It being close to home, having family able to come and watch games in person is definitely a big thing, also,” Hall said.

As for Ouimette, the Lakeland star will be heading to Lehigh to play basketball at Lehigh University. She’s been expected to go to a Division 1 college during her high school career, with offers from Kansas State and UW-Milwaukee, but when it came time to pick a school, Lehigh was an easy decision.

”What I really liked about Lehigh was the girls there. The teammates, the coaches. I could just tell the environment was different than a lot of other programs,” Ouimette said. “They really cared for each other, they were all working hard. There was just a nice team environment there and I really loved that.”

In addition to the pair, D.C. Everest’s Katie Hall signed her NLI to swim at St. Cloud State, a dream she never thought would be accomplished.

”That’s crazy, like I said, I’ve always dreamed of swimming at the next level and my love for the sport. I finally get to carry it on and do it for another four years,” she said.

All three will finish out their senior seasons in their respective winter sports.

