DC Everest presents ‘The Rockin’ Tale of Snow White’ on Nov. 17-20

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) -- Tickets are on sale now for The Rockin’ Tale of Snow White at DC Everest Senior High. The show is Nov. 17-20.

The musical is a funny twist to the original tale of Snow White.

New characters and comedic twists come to life as a modern mom reads the Brothers Grimm tale to her restless children. In addition to the well-known cast of the kind princess, evil queen, multiple dwarves, and the morally conflicted Huntsman, this musical introduces the audience to some fresh new faces.

Tickets range from $6-$10. Click here to purchase tickets online.

