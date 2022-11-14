News and First Alert Weather App
DC Everest presents ‘The Rockin’ Tale of Snow White’ on Nov. 17-20

The Rockin' Tale of Snow White at DC Everest Senior High
The Rockin' Tale of Snow White at DC Everest Senior High(Scott Atkinson Music Teacher - Mountain Bay Elementary)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) -- Tickets are on sale now for The Rockin’ Tale of Snow White at DC Everest Senior High. The show is Nov. 17-20.

The musical is a funny twist to the original tale of Snow White.

New characters and comedic twists come to life as a modern mom reads the Brothers Grimm tale to her restless children. In addition to the well-known cast of the kind princess, evil queen, multiple dwarves, and the morally conflicted Huntsman, this musical introduces the audience to some fresh new faces.

Tickets range from $6-$10. Click here to purchase tickets online.

The Rockin' Tale of Snow White
The Rockin' Tale of Snow White(DC Everest Senior High Theater)

