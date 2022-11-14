“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah coming to Madison next year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Comedian Trevor Noah will swing through Madison next year as part of a planned world tour next fall. The longtime host of The Daily Show announced a slew of 2023 performances across the U.S., split between the first and last several months of the year.

It’s the latter leg that will bring him to Wisconsin. He will come to the Orpheum on Wednesday, November 1, according to the newly released schedule. Fans who miss him in Madison will get a second chance two days later when he heads east to Milwaukee. (Anyone who wants to see him but prefers the British spelling of theater can wait a week because his next stop takes him to the Orheum Theatre, in Minneapolis.)

Tickets for the Madison show will go on sale this Friday, November 18, at 11 a.m. through the LiveNation website.

The latest tour dates come just a couple months after Noah revealed he would soon be stepping down as The Daily Show. In August, Noah said he would be leaving the late-night Comedy Central show after seven years.

Noah, a relatively unknown comic from South Africa, was a bold choice to replace the popular Jon Stewart in 2015. But he slowly made the show his own and built a dedicated audience.

“So many people didn’t believe in us,” he said. “It was a crazy bet to make. I still think it was a crazy choice — this random African.”

He said hosting the show has been one of his greatest challenges and joys.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.