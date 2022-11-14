Amherst native, Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz plays against Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Amherst native Tyler Biadasz played in his home state’s Lambeau Field for the first time in his career...with a Dallas Cowboys jersey on.

The Cowboys center snapped every ball to quarterback Dak Prescott in Sunday’s loss to the PAakers. Biadasz served as the Cowboys offensive captain, calling the coin flip at the beginning of regulation and overtime. His call of tails in both regulation and overtime won the coin toss both times.

Amherst native Tyler Biadasz's call of tails wins the toss for Dallas in OT. They choose to receive. @AmherstFalcon #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/9MOrDLSjAm — Noah Manderfeld WSAW (@ManderfeldNoah) November 14, 2022

Although the result was not what Biadasz wanted, he said he had many supporters in the stands watching him play.

“It’s a far travel from Wisconsin and Texas so that was cool and everything. I appreciate all the support from Wisconsin in general, not just my hometown. All the areas and all the fans and everything. It’s what makes football go. Always appreciative of them,” Biadasz said.

Biadasz is in his second year in the NFL after being drafted in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. The former Wisconsin Badgers lineman hasn’t allowed a sack this season.

