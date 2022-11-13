News and First Alert Weather App
Portage County Sheriff’s Office looking for driver, vehicle involved in hit-and-run

By WSAW Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 3:48 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOWN OF LANARK, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Office is looking to the public to identify the driver and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a man hospitalized.

The crash happened on Saturday night at 8:20 pm on the roadside of STH-54 and CTH-TT in the Town of Lanark. A 31-year-old Amherst man was struck by a vehicle that left the scene prior to emergency personal arrival. The man was transported by helicopter to Wausau Aspirus Hospital.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help locating the striking vehicle. The striking vehicle is believed to be a mid-to-late 2000′s model Lexus RX330 SUV. The vehicle is likely to have damage to the front passenger side with a damaged headlight assembly.

Anyone with information as to the owner or location of the striking vehicle is requested to contact the Portage County Sheriff’s Office at 715-346-1400.

