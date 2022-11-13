Heide and Dave’s Pet Care in Weston hosts fundraiser to support RAD (Rescue, Adopt, Donate)

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Heide and Dave’s Pet Care in Weston held a fundraiser Saturday to raise money for RAD. Standing for rescue, adopt, donate, RAD is a non-profit that supports various pet rescue groups.

The fundraiser consisted of professional photographs, haircuts, and various raffles.

Through 2022 alone, Heide and Dave’s Pet Care fundraised more than $1,000 to contribute to an important cause.

“A lot of dogs and kitties are in need of good food, shelter, and these people really do a super job with supporting these animals,” says Heide Maxwell, Owner, Heide and Dave’s Pet Care. “Makes me feel good to contribute.”

The pet shop typically runs two different fundraisers each year, supporting RAD...the Humane Society, and many other animal support groups.

Heide and Dave’s Pet Care are located on Westfair Drive in Weston, next to Day Break Bar & Grill.

