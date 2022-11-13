HALFTIME: Ford records two interceptions, Packers tied with Cowboys at half

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Rudy Ford’s two interceptions and Christian Watson’s first career receiving touchdown has the Packers tied with the Cowboys at halftime, 14-14, in Mike McCarthy’s return to Lambeau Field.

The Packers were plagued by a myriad of mistakes early, including a missed field goal from Mason Crosby, a fumble by Aaron Rodgers and several dropped passes. But two interceptions from Rudy Ford and Watson’s touchdown helped keep Dallas limited. A touchdown by both sides late in the half tied the game at 14-14.

Aaron Rodgers is 4/6 with 73 yards and one touchdown. Aaron Jones has 11 carries for 66 yards and one touchdown. Christian Watson leads all receivers with 58 yards after his long touchdown.

Dak Prescott is 15/24 with 108 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. CeeDee Lamb and Dalton Schultz caught the two Dallas touchdowns in the half. The Cowboys had 170 yards of total offense.

Game Recap:

With an opening kickoff temperature of 33 degrees, the cold day at Lambeau provided a signature defensive slugfest early. The Packers forced a three-and-out on the Cowboy’s opening drive.

On their ensuing possession, the Packers were able to move into Dallas territory with a 10-play, 48-yard drive. Seven of the nine offensive plays were runs to AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones. Mason Crosby’s 54-yard field goal missed wide right to keep the game scoreless.

After trading scoreless drives, the Cowboys used a methodical 8 minutes of game clock in a drive that extended into the second quarter. Dak Prescott found Cee Dee Lamb in the end zone for the first touchdown of the game.

On the ensuing possession, the Cowboys were able to strip sack Aaron Rodgers at the Packers’ 10-yard-line, putting Dallas in prime position to add onto their lead. However, on third and goal, Rudy Ford intercepted Dak Prescott’s pass and returned it to the Packers’ 33 yard line. It was just Ford’s second career interception, who is playing because of Eric Stokes’ potential season-ending injury.

Aaron Rodgers promptly drove the Packers down the field, finding rookie Christian Watson for a 58-yard touchdown, Watson’s first career receiving touchdown. The Packers tied the game at seven.

Near the end of the half, Rudy Ford recorded his second interception of the day. The Packers turned it into seven points on Aaron Jones’ 12-yard touchdown run, giving the Packers a 14-7 lead.

In response, the Cowboys drove down the field and scored a touchdown on a Dak Prescott pass to Dalton Schultz, tying the game at 14-14 at halftime.

