The Good News Project celebrates America Recycles Day by hosting an ‘e-cycling’ event

By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - No matter if it’s America Recycles Day, or anytime throughout the year, the Good News Project always strives to better the environment.

“We are trying to be the good for the environment and each other,” says Rouleen Gartner, Volunteer Coordinator, Good News Project. “And e-cycling allows us to do that.”

Created in 1983, the non-profit organization has an ‘e-cycling’ program, where people can properly dispose their electronic devices.

It’s an award-winning program, which is something they hold in a high regard.

“You can be confident that when you bring your computers, your laptops, that we are destroying the information,” says Gartner. “We make sure that it’s taken care of. We are really proud to be one of the only certified, award-winning recyclers in the state.”

The process is simple, people drop off their electronic devices, where volunteers are there to take them right off their hands. They weigh the items, as drop off costs 45 cents per pound. The volunteers then carefully take each device and place them into categorized boxes.

For the Good News Project, they’re not only providing a great resource for the community, but a great place to serve.

“Our mission is to provide service opportunities for people,” says Gartner. “So people can come here and volunteer and do good in their community.”

A place where a volunteer’s impact is never unnoticed.

“It’s really important that we have those volunteers,” says Gartner. “And to do events like this, we can’t do it without them.”

Thanks to the Good News Project, 99.6% of all electronics they collect are kept out of landfills. Ensuring their positive impact on the environment.

For more info on the organization and how you can volunteer or donate, click here.

