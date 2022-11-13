News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Chilly with more opportunities for the flakes to fly

Sunshine along with some clouds on Sunday. The next rounds of light snow or snow showers are on tap for the first half of the work week.
Light snow and snow showers are on tap for Tuesday into Wednesday.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 6:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunshine will be mixed with clouds to wrap up the weekend on this Sunday. Continued chilly for mid-November standards with afternoon readings on Sunday peaking in the low 30s.

Sun mixed with clouds and chilly on Sunday.
Mostly cloudy and chilly at Lambeau Field.
Mostly cloudy tonight and cold with lows in the 10s to around 20. Lots of clouds on Monday with snow showers developing for the afternoon and persisting into the evening. A coating to 1″ of snowfall is possible. This could cause some slick roads for the afternoon and early evening commute Monday. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

Snow showers will work into the area during the afternoon on Monday.
The evening commute could be slippery due to snow showers.
The flakes will continue to fly in parts of the area during the evening Monday.
The next weather maker will affect the area Tuesday into Wednesday. Low pressure will be tracking from the central Plains into the eastern Great Lakes, well to our southeast. However, the moisture associated with this storm system will still be able to stretch back into Wisconsin. Light snow is expected on Tuesday, lasting into Tuesday night, tapering to snow showers on Wednesday. With this being a long-duration type of event, the amount of snow will be relatively minor, with a chance of 1-3″ of accumulation through Wednesday. No less, it doesn’t take much snow to make the roads slick, especially if not treated. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday in the low 30s.

Snow showers will be around on Wednesday.
Below average temps this week, coldest late week.
A cold front is on track to roll across the region on Thursday. Clouds will be common Thursday with a chance of snow showers later in the day or at night. High in the upper 20s. Colder times are ahead for Friday and the upcoming weekend. Breezy on Friday with considerable cloudiness. Highs in the low 20s. Mostly cloudy Saturday, high around 20. Next Sunday, November 20th has a partly sunny sky with highs in the mid 20s.

