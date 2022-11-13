D.C. Everest High School hosts an event for people to learn more about their future community center

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Beyond the bouncy houses, soccer areas, and other activities.

D.C. Everest High School held a welcoming event for people to learn more about their plans for the Greenheck Turner Community Center. A project that’s garnering plenty of hype.

“We’re really excited to unveil that and show that to the public and educate them as to what it is going to be,” says Lindsey Lewitzke, D.C. Everest Education Foundation President.

The 135,000-square-foot facility will include an indoor turf space, golf simulators, meeting rooms, and much more. Becoming a space that’s not only new for the area, but welcoming towards all.

“There is not a full-size soccer field within a 90-mile radius of this area,” says Lewitzke. “To bring that to central Wisconsin is really going to change the way a lot of people recreate in winter.”

“For sure for competitive sports, it will bring regional development opportunities,” says Casey Nye, Superintendent, D.C. Everest Schools. “Give older folks in our community an opportunity to be outside. It relieves pressure from other venues, other spaces, really something for everyone.”

The district currently sits at $33 million in funds. The event also functions as a fundraiser to help support their $35 million goal.

“There’s no tax dollars that are being put into construction, which is fantastic because the community has really gotten behind it and we just need that last final push in order to make this a reality,” says Lewitzke.

The support towards the project has been significant.

“It is humbling to see the kind of community support that we’ve had for this project,” says Nye. “I think people really recognize that as much as it’s amazing for DC Everest, it’s such a great thing for our region.”

Once complete, the district envisions the facility making a huge impact.

“Our whole goal is to make the community better,” says Lewitzke. “And this facility is really going to do that in ways that we realize now in ways that I think are unrealized yet. It has so much untapped potential to really make an impact in this region.”

To learn more about or support the project, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.