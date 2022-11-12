News and First Alert Weather App
Zoo makes history with rare birth of Asian elephant twins

The Rosamond Gifford Zoo in New York welcomes elephant twins. (Source: Rosamond Gifford Zoo)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SYRACUSE N.Y. (CNN) - A zoo in New York made history with its two new additions.

The Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse welcomed male Asian elephant twins on Oct. 24.

The first calf was delivered at 2 a.m., weighing in at 220 pounds. The second one was born 10 hours later at 237 pounds.

Both mom and babies are doing well.

The zoo says twins make up less than 1% of elephant births worldwide.

Until these two, there haven’t been any successful twin births in the U.S.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

