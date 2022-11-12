News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau teacher raises money for turkey drive

Frozen turkey
Frozen turkey(MGN)
By Alicia Schumacher
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - An act of kindness one holiday season turned into an annual drive for one teacher in the Wausau School District. Robert Hughes, a special education teacher, decided to collect funds for one year and donate turkeys and hams to students who then took bags of food home.

Hughes said he grew up poor and other people donated food and Christmas presents to his family. Hughes said he’s wanted to extend that kindness to others. It started out as a few donations and seven years later, it grew to involve the whole city.

“There’s just more and more need every year and you never know where you’ll be in life. And I didn’t know how I would end up being a teacher. When I was in need, strangers helped me, " said Hughes.

The past couple of years has raised over $10,000 a year, with that amount growing steadily. This year has brought in over $17,000 in donations. Pick-up will be on November 17th at Festival Foods.

You can find information to donate on the Facebook page, Wausau Area Food for Hope here.

